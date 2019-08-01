Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $1.41 Million as Shares Declined; Carlson Capital Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised by $325,923

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 24,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 96,010 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 120,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 1.91 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – COLUMN-China, the highly problematic saviour of the global aluminium market? Andy Home; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE ON SOME CONTRACTS; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS AGREED TO PROVIDE LEGAL ASSISTANCE TO MONGOLIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER IT REQUESTED HELP IN 2017; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto negotiates Grasberg copper exit; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan for Up to $2.25B; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1863.84. About 3.07M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0.76% or 619,682 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,073 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd holds 163,755 shares. Martingale Asset Lp has 16,835 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 16,629 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. 177 were accumulated by Alesco Llc. Ithaka Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,520 shares. Financial Bank invested 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mufg Americas Corp owns 0.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,691 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northrock Lc holds 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 590 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 10,082 shares. 348 were accumulated by Guild Inc.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 59,420 shares to 196,080 shares, valued at $13.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 289,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

