Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Laffer Investments Upped Stake by $15.54 Million as Shares Rose; Avalon Global Asset Management Maintains Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 4.83M shares traded or 94.30% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO FER ET TITANE INVESTS C$43M TO RESTART QUEBEC FURNACE; 10/05/2018 – RIO TINTO’S VINCENT CHRIST NAMED CEO OF ELYSIS; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Declare Force Majeure on Certain Rusal Contracts; 06/03/2018 Rio Tinto, 2 former execs move for dismissal of SEC fraud charges; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO UPDATE ON GRASBERG; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa Will Invest C$55 M Cash Over the Next Three Years; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TO SELL ALL 80% INTEREST IN KESTREL COAL MINE; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALLEGES RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS INFLATED VALUE OF COAL ASSETS; 21/03/2018 – Swiss attorney general says examining if Rio Tinto or subsidiaries paid bribes linked to Mongolian mining project

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 642,241 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amg Capital Trust Ii (AATRL) by 700 shares to 28,750 shares, valued at $1.45B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Canada by 1,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,675 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M worth of stock. The insider BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87 million. On Friday, February 1 the insider ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares to 80,100 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,800 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).