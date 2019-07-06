Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Laffer Investments Has Upped Its Position by $15.54 Million; Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Wesco International (WCC) by $361,460

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,025 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, down from 111,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.39. About 278,405 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC)

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 94.26% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ARRANGEMENTS INCLUDE RUSAL’S 20 PCT STAKE IN QUEENSLAND ALUMINA LIMITED IN AUSTRALIA, BAUXITE SALES TO RUSAL’S REFINERY IN IRELAND; 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Sell Winchester South for $200M; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO TO INVEST C$55M OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SALE OF ENTIRE 75 PER CENT INTEREST IN WINCHESTER SOUTH COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Price for Grasberg Interest Not Yet Decided

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.58M for 8.75 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 117,180 shares to 582,640 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has 10,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,258 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 18,092 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). The Illinois-based Harris Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 113,053 shares. Boston Prtn stated it has 3.60 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 138,479 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 140,917 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 95,051 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,355 shares. Bailard invested in 0.03% or 7,677 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 23,030 shares. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 0.04% or 63,828 shares.

