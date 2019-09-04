Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Impala Asset Management Trimmed Position by $22.74 Million; Personal Capital Advisors Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $1.11 Million

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 5,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 255,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.29 million, down from 260,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $237.84. About 1.79M shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 391,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.11 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 1.38 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5 bln; 16/03/2018 – Nick Ronstein: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing – sources #Startup LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) – Rio; 06/03/2018 Rio Tinto, 2 former execs move for dismissal of SEC fraud charges; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks over Grasberg exit; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto: Arrangements Include Rusal’s 20% Interest in Queensland Alumina; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Warns Mongolia to Honor Agreements -FT; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto: to Start Tests on 15 Autonomous Trucks at West Angelas This Month; 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto AutoHaul Project on Schedule to Complete by End of 2018

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 71,590 shares to 550,048 shares, valued at $19.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 45,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Co accumulated 12,167 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Art Advsrs Llc reported 3,245 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 34 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 1,140 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 20,950 shares. Huntington State Bank accumulated 0.17% or 52,966 shares. Moreover, Hills Comml Bank And Tru has 0.66% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 139,651 shares. Sadoff Inv Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,100 shares. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 1.28% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 31,415 shares. Altfest L J Inc has 0.35% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 45,031 shares.