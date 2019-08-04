Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Impala Asset Management Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined; America First Investment Advisors Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Raised by $822,375

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 391,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.11 million, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 3.17M shares traded or 32.82% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to declare force majeure on certain customer contracts; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF ITS EUR CASH TENDER OFFER; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS MOST OF ITS TAXES PAID IN AUSTRALIA; 11/03/2018 – Indonesian Steps Up for Rio Tinto Coal, Bids Ready; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q ALUMINIUM OUTPUT 846K TONS; EST 890K; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto declares force majeure on Rusal deals

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 95,945 shares to 180,386 shares, valued at $21.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 557,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto declares final dividend of $1.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto: We Need To See An Improvement In Metal Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Rio Tinto Stock Soared 12.3% in January – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill: Major Problems At Oyu Tolgoi – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 315,064 are owned by Associated Banc. First Tru Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,414 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 1.41M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept holds 0.64% or 34,425 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested 3.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zwj Invest Counsel holds 166,300 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Natixis has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,431 shares. New York-based Tortoise Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 326,487 shares. Ranger Mngmt LP accumulated 405 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fin has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66,763 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 123,179 shares.