Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Highline Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Share Price Declined, Private Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 220,322 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI)

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 316,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 978,557 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59M, up from 661,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 2.05 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 23/03/2018 – Rio Tinto sees iron ore market to stay balanced through 2019 -exec; 28/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Major Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy has signed a binding agreement to acquire Rio Tinto’s entire stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in Australia for $2.25 billion; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Output 83.1M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Almost Double Autonomous Drill Fleet at Australia Iron Ore Mines; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch New Joint Venture, Elysis, for Larger Scale Development and Commercialisation of the Process; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Network is World’s First Heavy Haul, Long Distance Autonomous Rail Operation; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS MOST OF ITS TAXES PAID IN AUSTRALIA; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.5 billion; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto defends executive bonus structure; 11/04/2018 – Trade Risks, Costs to Test Mining Rebound, Cautions Rio Tinto

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 378,007 shares to 180,605 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 232,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,596 shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 303,367 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Geode Cap holds 292,464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Inc has 0.13% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 47,244 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 35,982 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 134,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 73,267 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 326,591 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 29,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 98,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 434 shares. 54,920 were reported by Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 148,772 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pope Resources Limited (NASDAQ:POPE) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,854 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.82 million activity. $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) was bought by Stockinger Richard C. on Friday, March 1.