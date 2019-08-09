Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Its Position by $13.09 Million; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Lifted Stake by $784,224 as Share Value Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 225,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 698,156 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.09 million, up from 472,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 1.33M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO CHAIRMAN SPEAKS AT AGM; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Also Buying Rio Tinto’s 71.2% Interest in Valeria Coal Resource in Central Queensland; 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO UPDATE ON GRASBERG; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Not Part of Mongolian Mine Bribery Investigation, Say Swiss Prosecutors -FT; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.17. About 176,905 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 50,358 shares to 146,030 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 180,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,869 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communications New York stated it has 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Voya Inv Limited Liability Co reported 27,714 shares. Heartland Advsrs stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Legal And General Group Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 447,064 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In accumulated 1,783 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd reported 37,000 shares. 20,232 were accumulated by Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited. Fir Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 7.31% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fpr Prtn Ltd Llc has 827,182 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De owns 309,905 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 4,621 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Federated Pa stated it has 18,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 236,263 shares.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 5,345 shares to 735 shares, valued at $133,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,219 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).