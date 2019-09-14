Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lifted Holding by $1.28 Million; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Holding in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by $2.39 Million as Market Value Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 53,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 204,946 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.43 million, down from 258,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.06 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 39.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 20,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 73,766 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 53,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 2.47M shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO & FORMER CEO AND CFO; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Almost Double Autonomous Drill Fleet at Australia Iron Ore Mines; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO WORKING TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLIES; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Driverless Trains Advance, Projects on Track — Commodity Comment; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Sell Winchester South for $200M; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Nine More Drills to be Added by End of 2018, Fleet to Total 20; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto AutoHaul Project on Schedule to Complete by End of 2018; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON DEAL IS IN ORDER OF $0.5 BLN, HOWEVER QUANTUM OF TAX PAYABLE WILL DEPEND ON FINAL PROCEEDS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC REQUESTS COURT TO DISMISS RIO TINTO, TWO FORMER EXECS’ COMPLAINT IN ITS ENTIRETY – COURT FILING

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

