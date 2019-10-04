Rio Tinto Plc (Put) (RIO) Shareholder Polar Securities Lifted Position by $824,600 as Stock Declined; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 269,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 690,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.48M, down from 959,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $227.61. About 1.90M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Put) (RIO) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68 million, up from 61,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 1.37M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/04/2018 – MCA announces Rio Tinto & Proudfoot as Best International Project Finalists for Mongolian MOS Engagement; 15/03/2018 – Infomine: Ex-banker’s home said to be raided in UK Rio Tinto probe; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO LIMITED & FORMER CEO; 19/03/2018 – Swiss seize bank accounts amid probe linked to Rio Tinto Mongolia mine; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman Says 2018 to be More Challenging Than 2017; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto fears impact of trade war concerns despite tariff exemptions; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto to Invest Combined C$55M Cash Over Next 3 Years; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 129,822 shares to 385,082 shares, valued at $51.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 68,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Home Depot’s Second Quarter Was Better Than It Looked – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.58 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 310,340 shares. Wms Prtn Limited holds 0.34% or 6,652 shares in its portfolio. Iron Fincl Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1,240 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 281,432 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited accumulated 0.26% or 192,065 shares. 6.69M are held by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Lc. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 963,446 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.23% or 15,109 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jcic Asset Management reported 3.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beech Hill Advisors Inc owns 3,341 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 1.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 75,318 shares. Kansas-based Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 1.23% or 46,530 shares.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto, GFG Alliance enter arbitration over outstanding smelter payments – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Hellenicshippingnews.com with their article: “How the Iron Ore Market Works – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Vale Is Going to Miss This Projection by 20% – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto declares final dividend of $1.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cleveland-Cliffs Fairly Valued? – Forbes” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 241,847 shares to 380,027 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 2.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,800 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB).