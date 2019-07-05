Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO) Stock “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JP Morgan Cazenove; The Price Objective is Set to GBX 5670.00; Blackrock Muniyield California Fund (MYC) Has 2 Sentiment

London: In a report revealed to clients on Friday, 5 July, JP Morgan Cazenove maintained their “Overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO). They currently have a GBX 5670.00 target on the firm. JP Morgan Cazenove’s target suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous stock close.

Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc (MYC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 18 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 9 sold and reduced positions in Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.90 million shares, down from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC has GBX 5670 highest and GBX 3100 lowest target. GBX 4733.10’s average target is -1.28% below currents GBX 4794.5 stock price. Rio Tinto PLC had 60 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of RIO in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, February 4. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 5000 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. Investec downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 5670 target in Friday, July 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) on Thursday, January 10 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Friday, January 11 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of RIO in report on Friday, January 18 with “Neutral” rating.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of 81.20 billion GBP. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 6.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 25,648 shares traded. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) has risen 2.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.66% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. for 414,649 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 40,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.09% invested in the company for 94,679 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.08% in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 14,442 shares.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $298.80 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 46.47 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

