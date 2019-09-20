Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO) Downgraded By Liberum Capital; Akorn (AKRX) Shorts Up By 0.59%

Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “Sell” rating in a an analyst report released on 20 September.

Among 8 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC has GBX 5670 highest and GBX 4000 lowest target. GBX 4895.13’s average target is 16.36% above currents GBX 4207 stock price. Rio Tinto PLC had 48 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 14 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 5500 target in Thursday, April 11 report. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by JP Morgan. BNP Paribas downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and GBX 4500 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, June 28 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, June 7 report.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of 70.81 billion GBP. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 5.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $462.95 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics.