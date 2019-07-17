Rio Tinto Plc Ads (RIO) Holding Maintained by Saturna Capital Corp; Caz Investments LP Decreased Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Position by $431,800

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Ads (RIO) by 650.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 114,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.05. About 851,198 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto completes coal exit with Kestrel mine sale; 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH; 30/04/2018 – NRW AWARDED EARLY CONTRACTOR INVOLVEMENT BY RIO TINTO; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO FER ET TITANE INVESTS C$43M TO RESTART QUEBEC FURNACE; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert pertaining to Rio Tinto withdrawn; 16/04/2018 – WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD – AGREED TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 75% SHARE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT FOR A TOTAL OF US$200 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Driverless Trains Advance, Projects on Track — Commodity Comment

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 2.42 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Minerals One On One Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 4-6; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – UPDATES ON TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHR; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE; 21/05/2018 – Hospitality Net: Blackstone Agrees to $4.8 Billion LaSalle Hotel Deal – Bloomberg.com; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone REIT Triples Industrial Space With $1.8 Billion Deal; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Buyout Firm Kohlberg; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.78M for 18.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GridLiance Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Richard Evans as Senior Vice President of Capital Execution – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “International Market Centers CEO: Atlanta is ‘home of the gift industry’ (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa stated it has 32,222 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Private Cap Advsrs holds 3.25% or 307,174 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 79,990 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 159,302 shares. Illinois-based Thomas Story & Son Lc has invested 1.3% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Limited Partnership reported 100,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Shanda Asset Mngmt has 261,240 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corporation invested 0.97% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Martin Currie owns 387,615 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.41% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 400 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls holds 7,476 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 8,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Holderness Invests has 0.56% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto declares final dividend of $1.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Rio Tinto names Barbara Levi as group general counsel – StreetInsider.com” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto faces rebellion from top shareholder Chinalco – FT – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Rio Tinto Stock Soared 12.3% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Diversified Miner Finally Has Its Debt Back in Check – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,582 shares to 429,078 shares, valued at $34.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,508 shares, and cut its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU).