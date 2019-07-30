Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Boosted Position; Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 76.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 17,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 2.54M shares traded or 117.17% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 10,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.28 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 1.88M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO TO INVEST C$55M OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Output 83.1M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 11/04/2018 – Trade Risks, Costs to Test Mining Rebound, Cautions Rio Tinto; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.5 billion; 16/04/2018 – WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD – AGREED TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 75% SHARE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT FOR A TOTAL OF US$200 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO GRANTED AUTOHAUL ACCREDITATION BY RAIL REGULATOR-RIO.AX; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS IN 2018 ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares to 44,517 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 46,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital Management Inc holds 554,270 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 307 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 62 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne accumulated 9,200 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Martin Currie Limited invested in 205,279 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Pacific Global Mngmt Com has 11,334 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 33,567 shares. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 13,500 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.21M shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 39,117 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 206,679 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corp owns 86,716 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bank holds 0.76% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 64,755 shares.

