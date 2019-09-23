Rio Tinto Group (RIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

This is a contrast between Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 57 2.17 N/A 7.91 7.22 Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rio Tinto Group are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Westwater Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Rio Tinto Group can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Westwater Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors while 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group had bullish trend while Westwater Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats on 8 of the 8 factors Westwater Resources Inc.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.