Rio Tinto Group (RIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Since Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 58 2.40 N/A 7.91 7.37 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 14 0.48 N/A -3.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rio Tinto Group and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21% -8%

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto Group’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rio Tinto Group are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has 1.8 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rio Tinto Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rio Tinto Group and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 1 1 2.50 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

The average price target of Rio Tinto Group is $65, with potential upside of 12.61%. On the other hand, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 67.05% and its average price target is $17.29. Based on the results given earlier, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Rio Tinto Group, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rio Tinto Group and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group 1.08% -6.68% 7.93% 20.2% 5.07% 25.38% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. -0.37% -23.01% -6.26% -6.2% -58.83% 30.84%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group has weaker performance than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.