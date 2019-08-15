Rio Tinto Group (RIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

This is a contrast between Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 58 2.01 N/A 7.91 7.22 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rio Tinto Group and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.84 beta means Rio Tinto Group’s volatility is 16.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rio Tinto Group and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 0 1 3.00 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Rio Tinto Group is $65, with potential upside of 33.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares and 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares. 6.5% are Rio Tinto Group’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group has 22.78% stronger performance while Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has -5.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Platinum Group Metals Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.