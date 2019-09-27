Rio Tinto Group (RIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 51 0.00 1.26B 7.91 7.22 NexGen Energy Ltd. 1 0.00 330.73M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rio Tinto Group and NexGen Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 2,478,363,493.31% 31.5% 14.9% NexGen Energy Ltd. 26,093,096,646.94% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group has 22.78% stronger performance while NexGen Energy Ltd. has -18.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats NexGen Energy Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.