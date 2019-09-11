Rio Tinto Group (RIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

We are contrasting Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 58 2.07 N/A 7.91 7.22 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.94 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto Group is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. In other hand, Great Panther Mining Limited has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Panther Mining Limited.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Great Panther Mining Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.