Rio Tinto Group (RIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 51 0.00 1.26B 7.91 7.22 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 13 0.00 5.16M 1.93 8.31

Table 1 demonstrates Rio Tinto Group and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CONSOL Coal Resources LP is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Rio Tinto Group. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Rio Tinto Group’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CONSOL Coal Resources LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rio Tinto Group and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 2,478,363,493.31% 31.5% 14.9% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 39,239,543.73% 27.8% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Rio Tinto Group is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Competitively, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rio Tinto Group are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Rio Tinto Group can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Ratings

Rio Tinto Group and CONSOL Coal Resources LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 0 0 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

CONSOL Coal Resources LP on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 19.94% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors while 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP are owned by institutional investors. About 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group has 22.78% stronger performance while CONSOL Coal Resources LP has -2.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Rio Tinto Group beats CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.