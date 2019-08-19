Rio Tinto Group (RIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 58 1.98 N/A 7.91 7.22 Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.53 N/A 17.98 4.96

Demonstrates Rio Tinto Group and Arch Coal Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Arch Coal Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rio Tinto Group. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Rio Tinto Group’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1%

Liquidity

Rio Tinto Group’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Arch Coal Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Arch Coal Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rio Tinto Group.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rio Tinto Group and Arch Coal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 0 1 3.00 Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rio Tinto Group has a 33.14% upside potential and an average target price of $65. Meanwhile, Arch Coal Inc.’s consensus target price is $80, while its potential upside is 4.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rio Tinto Group seems more appealing than Arch Coal Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares and 0% of Arch Coal Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group was more bullish than Arch Coal Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Arch Coal Inc. beats Rio Tinto Group.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.