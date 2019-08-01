Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Reaches $55.32 After 8.00% Down Move; Apollo Global Management Has 0.91 Sentiment

The stock of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 935,333 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Says Lookout for `Tit-for-Tat’ War on Trade (Video); 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Major Growth Projects Remain on Track; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 09/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5 bln; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Warns Mongolia to Honor Agreements -FT; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Almost Double Autonomous Drill Fleet at Australia Iron Ore Mines; 15/03/2018 – Infomine: Ex-banker’s home said to be raided in UK Rio Tinto probe; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto smelter sales on track despite Rusal sanctions; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto declares force majeure on Rusal dealsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $94.08B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $50.89 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RIO worth $7.53 billion less.

Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 58 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 64 sold and trimmed stock positions in Apollo Global Management LLC. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 139.89 million shares, up from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Apollo Global Management LLC in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 43 Increased: 33 New Position: 25.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of $94.08 billion. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 7.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Among 2 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rio Tinto had 11 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Investec. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $13.20 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 46.36 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 21.26% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC for 6.36 million shares. Hillman Co owns 944,701 shares or 11.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiger Global Management Llc has 5.87% invested in the company for 37.66 million shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 5.47% in the stock. Tiger Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 689,502 shares.

