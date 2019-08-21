Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Reaches $48.42 After 9.00% Down Move; Glaukos (GKOS) Shorts Increased By 8.28%

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) had an increase of 8.28% in short interest. GKOS’s SI was 3.05M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.28% from 2.82 million shares previously. With 372,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s short sellers to cover GKOS’s short positions. The SI to Glaukos Corporation’s float is 8.97%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 63,745 shares traded. Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has risen 106.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 106.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GKOS News: 09/05/2018 – Glaukos Backs 2018 Sales $160M-$165M; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Glaukos 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Glaukos; 12/04/2018 – Glaukos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS SEES FY NET SALES $160.0M TO $165M, EST. $163.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.9% Position in Glaukos; 11/05/2018 – Glaukos Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Glaukos Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GKOS)

The stock of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 609,678 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 16/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium resumes rally after Rio Tinto force majeure; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.5 billion; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Canada and Quebec Governments to Invest Combined C$188M; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO DISCLOSES DETAILS OF THE $5.1 BILLION TAXES PAID IN 2017; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Battles Fallout From Rusal Sanctions (Video); 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF ITS EUR CASH TENDER OFFER; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – DEAL COMPLETION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Vincent Christ of Rio Tinto Named CEO of Elysis VenturThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $81.66B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $44.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RIO worth $7.35B less.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of $81.66 billion. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 6.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration.

