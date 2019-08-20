Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Forms $49.13 Double Top; Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (ATH) Shorts Down By 3.68%

Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:ATH) had a decrease of 3.68% in short interest. ATH’s SI was 4.79M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.68% from 4.97 million shares previously. With 1.47 million avg volume, 3 days are for Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:ATH)’s short sellers to cover ATH’s short positions. The SI to Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares’s float is 3.08%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has declined 9.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATH News: 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q Net $268M; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Athene’s Ratings; Outlook Revised to Positive; 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF 10.3M SHRS AT $49.70/SHR; 06/03/2018 – ATHENE SAYS 10.3M SHARE SALE BY ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY; 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q EPS $1.36; 07/03/2018 – Athene Holding Ltd. Announces the Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Athene Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Athene Holdings Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 09/03/2018 – AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Information Regarding Athene; 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q Rev $1.01B

Among 2 analysts covering Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Athene Holding has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $53’s average target is 34.45% above currents $39.42 stock price. Athene Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $5000 target.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. It has a 3.96 P/E ratio.