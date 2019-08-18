Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Forms $48.82 Double Top; Wolverine Asset Management Raised Its United Rentals (URI) Stake

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) formed double top with $50.77 target or 4.00% above today’s $48.82 share price. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has $81.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.54 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto calls U.S. SEC fraud charges ‘plainly wrong’; 10/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Rio Tinto’s copper chief sees supplies running short by 2020s; 28/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Adaro Energy to buy Rio Tinto coal mine for $2.25bn; 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS BOND PURCHASE AND REDEMPTION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Canada and Quebec Governments to Invest Combined C$188M; 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.25 billion

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 786.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 11,797 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)'s stock declined 8.72%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 13,297 shares with $1.52M value, up from 1,500 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.33B valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55 million shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Proshares Tr Ii (Put) stake by 444,300 shares to 295,600 valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ehi Car Svcs Ltd stake by 90,521 shares and now owns 45,032 shares. Boxwood Merger Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copper Rock Ptnrs Llc holds 97,113 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. 12,232 are held by Wellington Management Group Llp. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 125,547 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corp Nj stated it has 3,850 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 318 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,555 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 123,404 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Amer Assets Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Campbell Company Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). U S Global Investors accumulated 6,336 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp accumulated 0.3% or 26,256 shares. 50,278 are held by Stifel Fincl. 13,033 are held by Rampart Invest Mngmt.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Alibaba, United Rentals And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 16 – Benzinga" on August 17, 2019