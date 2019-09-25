Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 57 2.11 N/A 7.91 7.22 Sierra Metals Inc. 1 1.09 N/A 0.05 29.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rio Tinto Group and Sierra Metals Inc. Sierra Metals Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Rio Tinto Group. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Rio Tinto Group’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Sierra Metals Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rio Tinto Group and Sierra Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Sierra Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group has 22.78% stronger performance while Sierra Metals Inc. has -14.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Sierra Metals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.