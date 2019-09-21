Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rio Tinto Group has 9.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rio Tinto Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.50% 14.90% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Rio Tinto Group and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group N/A 57 7.22 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Rio Tinto Group has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Rio Tinto Group is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Rio Tinto Group and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rio Tinto Group and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rio Tinto Group are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, Rio Tinto Group’s rivals have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rio Tinto Group’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rio Tinto Group.

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto Group is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. In other hand, Rio Tinto Group’s rivals have beta of 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rio Tinto Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Rio Tinto Group’s rivals beat Rio Tinto Group.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.