Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 58 2.00 N/A 7.91 7.22 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.18 N/A -11.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rio Tinto Group and Centrus Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rio Tinto Group and Centrus Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Volatility and Risk

Rio Tinto Group’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Centrus Energy Corp. has a 4.1 beta which is 310.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rio Tinto Group is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Centrus Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Rio Tinto Group is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Centrus Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Rio Tinto Group and Centrus Energy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 0 1 3.00 Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Rio Tinto Group has a 31.95% upside potential and an average target price of $65.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors while 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group was less bullish than Centrus Energy Corp.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats on 7 of the 9 factors Centrus Energy Corp.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.