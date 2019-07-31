Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Contrasting side by side

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 58 2.37 N/A 7.91 7.37 Arch Coal Inc. 90 0.61 N/A 16.51 5.62

Table 1 demonstrates Rio Tinto Group and Arch Coal Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Arch Coal Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Rio Tinto Group. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Rio Tinto Group has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Coal Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 47.6% 16.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rio Tinto Group are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Arch Coal Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Arch Coal Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rio Tinto Group.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rio Tinto Group and Arch Coal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 1 1 2.50 Arch Coal Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rio Tinto Group’s upside potential is 13.88% at a $65 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.3% of Rio Tinto Group shares and 0% of Arch Coal Inc. shares. Rio Tinto Group’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group 1.08% -6.68% 7.93% 20.2% 5.07% 25.38% Arch Coal Inc. -3.06% 6.9% 11.34% -1.69% 19.35% 11.69%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group was more bullish than Arch Coal Inc.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Rio Tinto Group on 7 of the 11 factors.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.