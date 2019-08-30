Ringcentral (RNG) Valuation Rose While Columbus Circle Investors Upped Its Stake; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Position Has Raised by Srs Investment Management Llc

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 4.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 16.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.36M, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. It closed at $24.78 lastly. It is down 6.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET – SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL & VOTING COMMITMENTS BEGINNING ON DATE OF NEW COOPERATION AGREEMENT AND ENDING ON EARLIER OF JANUARY 25, 2020; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 30/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Brings Connected Cars to Europe with Groupe PSA Partnership; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q NET REV. $2.0B, EST. $1.92B; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.90 TO $3.75, EST. $3.37; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 35,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.79 million, up from 983,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $139.94. About 229,223 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nio flashes warning for China’s luxury car market – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IHS Markit Unit Partners Gubagoo for Vehicle History Reports – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China to exempt Tesla cars from purchase tax – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Egypt identifies perpetrator behind Monday’s car explosion – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Real War With China Is About Tech Supremacy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 15,472 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 33,917 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 740,692 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 4,534 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 345,110 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 9,753 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 2,392 shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3.59 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 39,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 136,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Tig Advsr Ltd Co reported 64,950 shares stake. Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 11,471 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 17,000 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 220,267 shares to 131,270 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 82,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,061 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).