Ringcentral (RNG) Valuation Rose While Capital Impact Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $933,888; Ledyard National Bank Raised Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $347,412

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 8,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 35,272 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 43,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $129.73. About 329,335 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 178,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, up from 169,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 2.55M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Fred Alger Management holds 135 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 12,554 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.14% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 431,461 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs accumulated 0% or 5,745 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division owns 72,841 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.09% or 202,128 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,148 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 23,095 shares.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 18,828 shares to 38,678 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co owns 48,981 shares. Family Cap Com owns 39,622 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,144 shares. Bartlett And Company Ltd Liability Company owns 14 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 254,530 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas holds 4.39 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 196,142 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sun Life holds 0.11% or 10,879 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 1.36% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Qs Limited Liability reported 16,703 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 5.74M shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 60 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Llc owns 3,600 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.09% or 63.15 million shares. Swedbank holds 0.06% or 332,374 shares.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,469 shares to 7,192 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,334 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).