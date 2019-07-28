Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Value Rose While Night Owl Capital Management Increased Its Position; Shareholder Capital Returns Management Increased American Intl Group (AIG) Position

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 768,872 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 71,006 shares to 156,391 shares, valued at $14.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 203,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,673 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

More important recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

