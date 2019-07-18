Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Value Rose While Night Owl Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Position

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 186,803 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,718 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 54,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 1.50 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%

