Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Rose While Night Owl Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Lincoln Natl In (LNC) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Decreased Its Position by $490,680

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 270,961 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp In (LNC) by 44.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 8,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 10,756 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 19,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 478,035 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.47% or 1.27 million shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 284,118 shares stake. Scge Mngmt LP reported 449,000 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 4,305 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 26,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 118,826 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.01% stake. First Republic Investment Management owns 6,541 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. 2,444 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity has 45,410 shares. Caxton Associates Lp invested in 2,694 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, G2 Invest Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4.71% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 141,833 shares.

