Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Price Rose While G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Stake by $14.64 Million; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Cut Position by $310.93 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 17/04/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V Early Repurchase(s); 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation, Benefits 44% of Net Revenue; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Morgan Stanley loses co-head of consumer and retail investment banking; 15/04/2018 – Woodside Petroleum Resumed at Overweight, A$36 Target by Morgan Stanley; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS VOTED ON PROPOSAL TO ELECT DIRECTORS TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 18/04/2018 – CORRETTO-Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 2736.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 136,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 141,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 575,244 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 4,430 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 61,972 shares. Century accumulated 100,040 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 148,337 shares. G2 Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.71% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Comml Bank & holds 193 shares. 77,090 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc. Miles Capital, Iowa-based fund reported 2,652 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Co stated it has 7,259 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd holds 0.49% or 2,152 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon holds 253,282 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability owns 13,745 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.11% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral Is Ready To Climb – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RingCentral Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why RingCentral Stock Soared 24% in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 31,541 shares to 63,203 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 66,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,049 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.96B for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.