Ringcentral (RNG) Stake Has Raised by Night Owl Capital Management Llc; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined While Light Street Capital Management Lifted Holding

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.63. About 493,559 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $227.65. About 552,386 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral Continues To Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral +4.9% after strong Q4 revenues, upbeat guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – GuruFocus.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Are the Analysts Right About Palo Alto Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

