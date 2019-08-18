Ringcentral (RNG) Shares Rose While Atika Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Ternium Sa (TX) Stake

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 81,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 606,810 shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 504,769 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral Is Ready To Climb – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RingCentral – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 23,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Inc holds 6,541 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 44,322 shares. Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Castleark Management Lc accumulated 93,306 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 9,279 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc has 1% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Axiom Invsts Limited Liability Com De reported 0.2% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Clearbridge has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 123,673 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc accumulated 0% or 7,409 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 18,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 67,858 shares. Moreover, Putnam Investments Llc has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 50,400 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 36,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.