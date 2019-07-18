Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose; Oppenheimer & Company Decreased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding as Stock Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 22,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 301,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 6.37M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 266,683 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. also sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.