Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Scge Management LP Increased Holding by $26.77 Million; Rwc Asset Management Llp Position in Antero Res (AR) Has Cut by $429,784 as Stock Value Declined

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $138.39. About 340,512 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 7.64 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 41,539 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $68.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,600 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Edge Wealth Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 16,900 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 13,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 43,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 523,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10.67M were accumulated by Blackrock. Mraz Amerine Assoc invested 0.14% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Twin Tree Management LP holds 13,564 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 336,210 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 421,000 shares. Apollo Management Holdings Limited Partnership reported 83,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Llc reported 45,146 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M had bought 7,200 shares worth $49,689. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.