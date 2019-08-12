Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Scge Management LP Has Raised Position by $26.77 Million as Share Value Rose; Gramercy Funds Management Holds Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 22.88M shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40M, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 329,049 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 141,559 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 518,899 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 67,098 shares. Blair William And Com Il invested in 0.01% or 20,188 shares. Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership holds 64,500 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com reported 1,875 shares. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 641,324 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Lc. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 52,186 shares. Axa holds 0.04% or 105,300 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 2,823 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 816,955 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 12,872 shares. Alkeon Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.84M shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wake Up When RingCentral Calls – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 553,627 shares. Washington Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 59 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.7% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Lasry Marc holds 12.15% or 7.77M shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Somerset Capital Management Llp stated it has 8.29% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 180,500 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.31% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp accumulated 16,822 shares. Schneider Capital Corporation stated it has 7.87% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 125,394 are owned by D E Shaw And Incorporated. 2,500 were accumulated by Atwood And Palmer. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 1,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Transocean Ltd (RIG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Energy Stocks to Sell Before Next Earnings Reports – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11M shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.