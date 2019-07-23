Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Increased Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Increased Its Holding

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $255.32. About 3.35 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 359,762 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Granite Point Mngmt LP owns 8,525 shares. Parkside Bank Trust holds 193 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital Ww Invsts has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Atika Management Limited Company has 74,500 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma reported 110,535 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.12% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Nomura invested 0.15% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has 34 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 253,282 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 9,345 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 0.06% or 197,660 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 0.05% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 7,818 shares.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Ok owns 24,547 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sun Life Finance has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 791,103 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Ltd has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Axa owns 869,367 shares. First City Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,690 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 4,041 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.65% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 184,983 shares. Stelliam Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Frontier Investment invested in 1,072 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 1.35% or 49,843 shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 39,602 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 57,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,478 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.