Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.15 Million; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Upped Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stake by $889,063

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) by 228.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 127,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 182,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 55,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 108,053 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 01/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Access Event Set By Benchmark for May. 24; 10/04/2018 – Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal; 18/04/2018 – CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC CCRN.O : BARINGTON RESEARCH STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $15 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 21/04/2018 – Warriors Build Friendships at Cross-Country Skiing Event; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Cross Country Health

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 743,854 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M

More notable recent Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Share Price Is Down 48% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Medical Doctor Associates Rebrands as Cross Country Locums – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Shares of Cross Country Healthcare Plunge 27% After Falling Short of Estimates – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cross Country Healthcare, Everi, SPS and Viad – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can The Uptrend Continue for Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)? – Tale of the Tape – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2014.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $66,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 81,100 shares. Of Virginia Limited Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 20,965 shares stake. Td Asset Incorporated reported 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 307,783 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 69,315 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0% or 33,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 36,200 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Communication holds 0.02% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) or 38,086 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.46% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 48,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Petrus Lta has invested 0.03% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Cambridge Research Advsr holds 85,270 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 14,040 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,823 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.