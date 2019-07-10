Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Holding; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose While Overbrook Management Lifted Holding by $1.13 Million

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,208 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 484,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.05M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ringcentral (RNG) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 28,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, down from 139,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $121.98. About 566,100 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “T-Mobile’s history: a timeline of the ‘Un-carrier’ – Kansas City Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon Augments NBA Network Capabilities With Fiber Optics – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DOJ creates short-list for favored bidders on Sprint/T-Mobile assets – Puget Sound Business Journal (Seattle)” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England owns 10,100 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 399,708 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.1% or 116,884 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Investment reported 56,597 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc accumulated 0.06% or 1.30M shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 45,151 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fred Alger has invested 0.45% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.02% or 299,411 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 5,800 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 743,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 586,162 are held by South Texas Money Mgmt Limited. Nomura Holdings reported 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software by 21,873 shares to 194,973 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 40,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 52,186 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 312,940 shares. Eaton Vance has 200,000 shares. Pdt Prns Llc holds 0.47% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 77,316 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,259 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has 0.07% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 662,681 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Liability Company invested in 39,864 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 90,777 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated invested in 0% or 304 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.06% or 390,262 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 100 shares. M&T Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,129 shares.