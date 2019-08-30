Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $3.05 Million; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Raised Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $2.38 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 15 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3,733 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593.37M, up from 3,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $164.85. About 1.87M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ringcentral (RNG) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 28,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 110,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, down from 139,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 329,424 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0.06% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 2,823 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 23.40M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Los Angeles Management & Equity Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 96,247 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca), a California-based fund reported 17 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 17,393 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research owns 29,319 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Miles Cap has 2,652 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 281,714 are owned by Loomis Sayles & Lp. Aperio has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jane Street Gp invested in 0% or 12,485 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 23,529 shares in its portfolio.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 382,240 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) by 30,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 406 shares to 25,650 shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,133 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

