Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Has Trimmed Stake; Lonestar Capital Management Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Has Trimmed by $1.24 Million as Share Price Rose

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 430,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 588,392 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.62 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 755,317 shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 638,535 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 76,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,191 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 11.18 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.