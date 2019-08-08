Ringcentral (RNG) Share Price Rose While Scge Management LP Has Raised Holding by $26.77 Million; Cna Finl (CNA) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $803,240 as Share Value Rose

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40M, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.79. About 738,060 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 328,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 309,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 167,059 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 18/05/2018 – CNA Hardy Appoints Delphine Leroy As French Country Manager; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 10/04/2018 – CNA: Kortfelt Recently Served as Chief Procurement Officer With Nasdaq; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice Pres, Global Reinsurance; 08/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: China Resources Beer in talks to acquire Heineken’s China business; 05/03/2018 ACORD Solutions Group, Miller, CNA Hardy And VIPR Partner To Connect U.S. MGA’s And London Carriers By Offering Straight-Throug; 29/05/2018 – Brazilian farmer losses from truckers’ strike reach 6.6 bln reais -CNA; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 15/04/2018 – TAIWAN IS SAID TO ALLOW DIGITAL BANKS NEXT YEAR: CNA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 77,090 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 884,581 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.53% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.1% stake. The Texas-based Amer Natl Ins Co Tx has invested 0.63% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 3,600 shares. The California-based Scge Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jump Trading Lc stated it has 4,562 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management invested in 641,324 shares. 6,209 are held by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 94,394 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0% or 3,600 shares. Utah Retirement owns 12,872 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 36,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 10,542 shares. 59 were reported by Pnc Fin Group Inc. Millennium Management, New York-based fund reported 229,386 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 10,344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 11,438 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc has 97,178 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% stake. Loews Corporation reported 88.66% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc invested in 13,804 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.02% or 80,640 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile invested in 0.02% or 1,770 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 43,790 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Bislett Ltd Com reported 182,800 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,053 shares to 135,135 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,652 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM).