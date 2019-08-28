Ringcentral (RNG) Position Increased by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd; Embraer Sa (ERJ) Share Value Rose While Becker Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 62,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.97M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 1.34M shares traded or 117.33% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SEES GROWTH OPPORTUNITY IN ASIA, MIDDLE EAST; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 09/03/2018 – Embraer in talks with several Indian airlines on E-175 jet orders – exec; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CFO JOSE ANTONIO FILIPPO STEPPING DOWN -FILING; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 360.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 15,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 4,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $142.76. About 490,776 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 272,358 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $48.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Embraer Stock Can Keep Rising Despite Q4 Loss – The Motley Fool” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Embraer S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Embraer delivers 26 Commercial and 25 Executive Jets in 2Q19 – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Embraer Shows Modest Signs of Progress in Q2 – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer: Vote on Boeing tie-up will proceed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 5,238 shares to 6,496 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.67M shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 816,955 shares. G2 Investment Prtn Lc accumulated 141,833 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 312,940 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited holds 0% or 12,485 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 105,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe holds 2.46% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2.14 million shares. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 1492 Llc reported 74,348 shares or 6.79% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America De has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Fincl Svcs Corp owns 19 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,909 shares. Night Owl Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.46% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 63,855 shares. 34 are owned by Macroview Investment Ltd Com. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 6,541 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 148,337 shares stake.