Ringcentral (RNG) Position Held by Night Owl Capital Management Llc; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Price Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Holding

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 6.47M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 780,838 shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc accumulated 24,500 shares. Caxton Associate LP holds 2,694 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 2,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0.34% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 67,858 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 108,009 shares. Amer Century reported 100,040 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 2,823 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc holds 7,409 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested in 17,235 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Advsrs Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 10,701 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd, Wyoming-based fund reported 191,341 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 662,681 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 79,669 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Co stated it has 50,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.