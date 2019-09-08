Ringcentral (RNG) Market Value Rose While Axiom International Investors Trimmed by $618,674 Its Stake; As Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stock Value Declined, Birchview Capital LP Increased Position by $330,000

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 426,877 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 30/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) CEO Mark Capone on Myriad Genetics Acquisition of Counsyl, Inc. (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 23; 27/04/2018 – New Study Finds that 24 Percent of Women Seen in the Obstetrics-Gynecology Setting Met NCCN Guidelines for Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL COVERAGE DECISION FOR GENESIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – TIME PERIOD COVERED BY SUBPOENA IS JANUARY 1, 2014 THROUGH DATE OF ISSUANCE OF SUBPOENA; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 5,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 60,111 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 65,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 762,792 shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead

