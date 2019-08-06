Ringcentral (RNG) Market Valuation Rose While Night Owl Capital Management Has Raised Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Upped by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 137,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 892,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.87 million, up from 755,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $158.34. About 12.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 303,122 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Company has 0.23% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Qs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 77,090 were reported by Citadel Advisors Llc. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 200 shares. 111,674 were reported by Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Brandywine Managers Ltd Co reported 23,095 shares. Granite Point Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.09% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Impact Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 1.53% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Citigroup holds 9,748 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Timpani Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 40,553 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 24,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nicholas Investment Prns LP has invested 0.15% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.69M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 44,322 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 157,295 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $57.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 24,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

