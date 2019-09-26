Ringcentral (RNG) Holding Maintained by Lyon Street Capital Llc; Pittenger & Anderson Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Lowered by $336,960 as Market Valuation Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 5,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 9,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 5.68M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 3,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 7,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $128.06. About 570,970 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.90 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,900 shares to 91,173 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock.

